RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 notification released for 2,129 vacancies, apply online from December 26

RPSC Recruitment 2024 notification: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for Senior Teacher posts for year 2024. Interested individuals can submit their application forms from December 26 to January 24 at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
A total of 2,129 vacancies have been announced across eight subjects for the Senior Teacher position in various government educational institutions. The vacancy break-up can be checked below in the table.
RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Subject-wise Vacancy Breakup
|Subjects
|Vacancy
|Hindi
|350
|English
|300
|Mathematics
|250
|Science
|350
|Social Science
|300
|Sanskrit
|200
|Punjabi
|229
|Urdu
|150
|Total
|2129
RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduate or equivalent exam recognized by UGC with concerned subject as optional subject, degree or diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. The candidate should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates.)
Salary - Pay Matrix Level - 11, Grade Pay - Rs 4200/-
RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on 'apply online link'
- It will redirect you to the SSO portal
- Register yourself through OTR
- On successful registration, log in using the generated credentials
- Proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
- General Candidates - Rs 600
- OBC, SC, ST - Rs 400
Note: A fee of Rs 500 will be charged for making corrections to the application
RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test.
Exam Pattern
There will be two papers. Paper 1 shall be of 200 marks and paper 2 shall be of 300 marks.
Paper 1
- The question paper will carry a maximum of 200 marks.
- The duration of the question paper will be 2 hours.
- The question paper will carry 100 questions of multiple choice.
- The paper shall include the following subjects:
- Geographical, Historical, Cultural, and General knowledge of Rajasthan.
- Current Affairs of Rajasthan
- General Knowledge of the World and India
- Educational Psychology
Paper 2
- The question paper will carry a maximum of 300 marks.
- The duration of the question paper will be 2 hours 30 minutes.
- The question paper will carry 150 questions of multiple choice.
- Negative markings shall be applicable in the evaluation of the answers. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.
- Explanation: A wrong answer shall mean an incorrect answer or multiple answers.