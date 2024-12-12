RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 notification released for 2,129 vacancies, apply online from December 26

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 notification released

RPSC Recruitment 2024 notification: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for Senior Teacher posts for year 2024. Interested individuals can submit their application forms from December 26 to January 24 at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 2,129 vacancies have been announced across eight subjects for the Senior Teacher position in various government educational institutions. The vacancy break-up can be checked below in the table.

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Subject-wise Vacancy Breakup

Subjects Vacancy Hindi 350 English 300 Mathematics 250 Science 350 Social Science 300 Sanskrit 200 Punjabi 229 Urdu 150 Total 2129

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Graduate or equivalent exam recognized by UGC with concerned subject as optional subject, degree or diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government. The candidate should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates.)

Salary - Pay Matrix Level - 11, Grade Pay - Rs 4200/-

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on 'apply online link'

It will redirect you to the SSO portal

Register yourself through OTR

On successful registration, log in using the generated credentials

Proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General Candidates - Rs 600

OBC, SC, ST - Rs 400

Note: A fee of Rs 500 will be charged for making corrections to the application

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test.

Exam Pattern

There will be two papers. Paper 1 shall be of 200 marks and paper 2 shall be of 300 marks.

Paper 1

The question paper will carry a maximum of 200 marks.

The duration of the question paper will be 2 hours.

The question paper will carry 100 questions of multiple choice.

The paper shall include the following subjects:

Geographical, Historical, Cultural, and General knowledge of Rajasthan.

Current Affairs of Rajasthan

General Knowledge of the World and India

Educational Psychology

Paper 2