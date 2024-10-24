RPSC revised 2025 calendar out; exams set to take place between May and October

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY RPSC revised 2025 calendar out

RPSC revised exam 2025 calendar: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) recently released its revised exam calendar for 2025. The exam calendar mentions all important dates for various competitive exams. According to the official announcement, RPSC recruitment 2024 exams conducted by departments such as Mines and Geology, Fisheries, Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship, and Agriculture are set to take place between May and October 2025. Candidates can download the detailed RPSC revised 2025 exam calendar by visiting the official website of RPSC, rpsc.gov.in.

The commission has also made changes to some previously announced exam dates across various departments. This change provides candidates a chance to prepare for the respective exams.

RPSC revised exam 2025 dates

The commission has released the exam dates for eleven competitive exams, of which, the dates of four competitive exams have been changed. The Geologist Competitive Exam and Assistant Mining Engineer Competitive Exam are scheduled for May 7. These exams will be conducted under the Department of Mines and Geology. The date of the Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Competitive Exam has also been revised. According to the revised schedule, the exam will take place on June 23, providing candidates with an earlier chance to appear for the test. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on October 26. Other dates of the competitive exams can be checked in the table given below.

Exam Department Revised Date Assistant Mining Engineer Mines and Geology May 7, 2025 Group Instructor, Surveyor, Assistant Apprenticeship Adviser Grade II Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship June 23, 2025 Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Competitive Examination Fisheries Department June 23, 2025 Geologist Competitive Exam 2024 Departments of Mines and Geology May 7, 2025

RPSC annual 2025 calendar