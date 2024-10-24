RPSC revised 2025 calendar out; exams set to take place between May and October

RPSC revised exam 2025 calendar: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) recently released its revised exam calendar for 2025. The exam calendar mentions all important dates for various competitive exams. According to the official announcement, RPSC recruitment 2024 exams conducted by departments such as Mines and Geology, Fisheries, Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship, and Agriculture are set to take place between May and October 2025. Candidates can download the detailed RPSC revised 2025 exam calendar by visiting the official website of RPSC, rpsc.gov.in.
The commission has also made changes to some previously announced exam dates across various departments. This change provides candidates a chance to prepare for the respective exams.
RPSC revised exam 2025 dates
The commission has released the exam dates for eleven competitive exams, of which, the dates of four competitive exams have been changed. The Geologist Competitive Exam and Assistant Mining Engineer Competitive Exam are scheduled for May 7. These exams will be conducted under the Department of Mines and Geology. The date of the Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Competitive Exam has also been revised. According to the revised schedule, the exam will take place on June 23, providing candidates with an earlier chance to appear for the test. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on October 26. Other dates of the competitive exams can be checked in the table given below.
|Exam
|Department
|Revised Date
|Assistant Mining Engineer
|Mines and Geology
|May 7, 2025
|Group Instructor, Surveyor, Assistant Apprenticeship Adviser Grade II
|Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship
|June 23, 2025
|Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Competitive Examination
|Fisheries Department
|June 23, 2025
|Geologist Competitive Exam 2024
|Departments of Mines and Geology
|May 7, 2025
RPSC annual 2025 calendar
|Exam
|Department
|Revised Date
|Technical Assistant, Geophysics Competitive Exam 2024
|Group water department
|June 24, 2025
|Biochemist Competitive Exam 2024
|Department of Medical Education (Group-1)
|June 24, 2025
|Research Assistant Competitive Exam 2024
|Evaluation Department
|June 28, 2025
|Assistant Agriculture Officer Competitive Exam 2024, Statistical Officer Competitive Exam 2024, Research Officer Competitive Exam 2024 (6 subjects), Assistant Agricultural Research Officer Exam 2024 (5 Subjects)
|Agriculture Department
|October 12 to 19