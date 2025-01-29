RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 admit card to be released tomorrow, exam on February 2-how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 admit card to be out tomorrow

RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 admit card: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 tomorrow, January 30. Candidates who applied for the RPSC RAS recruitment can download their hall tickets from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Exam on February 2

The commission will conduct RPSC RAS 2025 prelims exam on February 2, 2025. The preliminary examination will have one paper which will be an objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. This test is only intended to be used as a screening tool. The paper will be written to the level of a bachelor's degree. The exam will take three hours to complete.

Instructions to be followed

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to carry their hall ticket along with a valid photo identity. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without hall ticket. Candidates have been advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

Exam city slip available on official website

The commission has already released the RPSC RAS city slip 2025 on its website. Those who applied for the exam can check out the exam city slip for the exam. So that, you can plan your commute accordingly. The other details of the venue will be displayed on the admit card. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.