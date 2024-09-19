RPSC RAS 2024 registration link activated, 733 vacancies to be recruited- how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : RPSC RPSC RAS 2024 registration link activated

RPSC RAS 2024 registration link: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the registration procedure for recruitment to the post of State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024 today, September 19. All those who are interested in applying for the RPSC RAS 2024 exam can do so through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the candidates can submit their applications by October 18. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 733 vacancies in different departments. The selection procedure involves multiple stages including prelims, mains, and interview/viva-voce. Those who qualify the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. Candidates filling their application forms for the said exam are advised to check the notification details carefully.

Important dates:

Commencement of online applications: September 19

Last date for submission of online application: October 18

Exam Date: February 2, 2025

Vacancy Details

Rajasthan State Service Exam: 346 Posts

Rajasthan Subordinate Service: 387 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 40 years. (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains, personality and viva-voce. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for further recruitment procedure.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RPSC SSO, sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, log in with the generated credentials

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

General/BC/OBC creamy layer other state: Rs. 600/-

OBC/BC/EWS: Rs. 400/-

SC/ST: Rs. 400/-

Correction Charge: Rs. 500/-

Direct link to apply online