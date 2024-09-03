RPSC RAS 2024 notification released; apply online for 733 vacancies from September 19

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPSC RAS 2024 registration from September 19

RPSC RAS 2024 notification: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive Exam 2024 (RAS). The registration process will start on September 19 and conclude on October 18, 2024. The application forms will be available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. After the completion of the registration procedure, the correction window will remain open till 10 days after the changes in the application form will have to pay Rs. 500/- as a correction fee. This recruitment aims to fill up 733 vacancies in the organization. Candidates can check eligibility, selection criteria, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Rajasthan State Service Exam: 346 posts

Rajasthan Subordinate Service: 387 posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam should have a graduation degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection process involves a written test in two stages including the prelims exam, and the main exam. The preliminary exam will have one paper which will be objective type and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam is a screening test only, and the marks obtained in the preliminary exam will not be counted for determining the final order of merit.

Application Fee