RPF SI Recruitment 2024: Application status out at rrbapply.gov.in, check exam date, admit card, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPF SI Recruitment 2024: Application status out

RPF SI Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status for the Sub-Inspectors in the Railway Protection Force (RPF). All those who applied for the said recruitment can check their application status on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

To check the RPF SI 2024 application status, the candidates are required to log in to their respective accounts from the website rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their application status.

RPF SI 2024 application status: How to check?

Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in

Login using your credentials and submit

After login, you will find a tab or link that says 'Application Status'

Your application status will be displayed on the screen

The official notice states that under CEN No. RPF 01/2024 (SI) issued on 15-04-2024, applications were invited for the position of RPF Sub-Inspector. The scrutiny of the applications has been completed, and candidates can check the status of their applications by logging in with their user credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in. The status will be categorized as (i) Provisionally accepted, (ii) Provisionally accepted with conditions, or (iii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection). Additionally, candidates will receive SMS and email notifications regarding their application status on their registered mobile number and email ID.

'While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates. RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from rejected candidates', it added.

'Candidatures of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted / Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process', the notice further added.

Direct link to check RPF SI 2024 application status

RPF SI Exam Date

The exam date of the RPF SI 2024 exam has not been announced by the RPF. it is expected that RPF SI Exam 2024 will be conducted in October-November 2024. Candidates are advised to gear up themselves with the exam preparation by referring to the previous year's question papers and recommended books.

RPF SI Admit Card 2024

RPF SI admit card 2024 will be released one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Once out, the candidates will be able to download RPF SI admit cards using their credentials on the login page on the official website of RPF. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of RPF for more updates.

ALSO READ | RPF SI 2024 admit card to be released soon on rpf.indianrailways.gov.in - exam date, how to download