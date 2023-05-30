REET Result 2023 Level 1 marksheet download link active at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY REET Mains Level 1 marksheet download link activated

REET Result 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has activated the REET Mains Level 1 Scorecard 2023 download link. Eligible candidates can download the REET marksheet 2023 online from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Aspirants will have to select the exam type and will have to enter application number and date of birth to download the REET Mains Level 1 marksheet.

The RSMSSB conducted the REET 2022 examination on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1, 2023. The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) is being conducted for a total of 48,000 vacancies of teachers which includes 21,000 primary and 27,000 upper primary level teachers posts.

REET Marksheet 2023: How to Download Mains Level 1 Scorecard

Aspirants can download the REET Mains level 1 marksheet by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Primary School Teacher (Level-1) 2022 Marks Sheet” link.

Next, enter your login details and submit.

The REET Mains level 1 marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link: REET Mains level 1 Marksheet 2023

The Board had conducted the examination for Level 1 (Class I to V) Teacher posts on February 25, 2023. The examination was held in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon. Whereas, Level 2 (for classes VI to VIII) Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 01, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift was organised from 9:30 AM to 12 noon and the second shift was from 3 PM to 5 PM.