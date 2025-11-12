Advertisement
  3. RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2025 out at rbi.org.in; how to download scorecard PDF

RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2025 out at rbi.org.in; how to download scorecard PDF

RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam can check the result on the official website- rbi.org.in. Know how to download RBI Grade B Phase 1 scorecard PDF.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2025 link is rbi.org.in.
New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the Grade B Phase 1 exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam can check the result on the official website- rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam was held on October 18. 

The candidates can follow these steps to check RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam result 2025. To check RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- rbi.org.in and click on Phase One exam result PDF link. RBI Grade B Phase One exam result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBI Grade B Phase One exam result 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

RBI Grade B Phase One Result 2025 PDF: How to download at rbi.org.in 

  • Visit the official website- rbi.org.in 
  • Go to the opportunities section and click on Current Vacancies, Results tab 
  • Click on Result of Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General – Panel Year 2025 link 
  • RBI Grade B Phase One Result 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save RBI Grade B Phase One Result 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

The qualified candidates in RBI Grade B Phase One exam will appear for Phase Two exam scheduled to be held on December 6. RBI Grade B Phase Two admit card is scheduled to be released three to four days before the exam, the admit card will be available for download by December 2. 

RBI Grade B Phase Two Hall Ticket 2025 PDF: How to download at rbi.org.in 

  • Visit the official website- rbi.org.in
  • Click on RBI Grade B Phase Two admit card 2025 PDF link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • RBI Grade B Phase Two admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save RBI Grade B Phase Two hall ticket PDF and take a print out. 

For details on RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2025, please visit the official website- rbi.org.in

