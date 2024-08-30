RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2024 released; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : RBI RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card released

RBI Grade B Phase 1 admit card 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the officers post in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2024. All those who applied for RBI Grade B Recruitment exam 2024 can download their call letters from the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.

The facility to download the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card will remain available till September 8. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How to download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of RBI

Click on 'call letters' under current vacancies

Now, click the notification link that reads, 'Admit Card, Other Guidelines and Information Handout for Phase-I Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General - Panel Year 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window

Now, you need to enter your registration number/roll number, password, captcha and click on 'login' button

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download and save RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card for future reference

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card

Exam Pattern

Name of the Tests No. of Questions Max. Marks Version Time General Awareness 80 80 Hindi and English except test of

English Language 25 Minutes English Language 30 30 Hindi and English

except test of

English Language 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 Hindi and English

except test of

English Language 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 Hindi and English

except test of

English Language 45 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

Selection Procedure for Phase 2

Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I. The minimum aggregate cut off marks for being shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination will be decided by the Board in relation to the number of vacancies. Roll No. of candidates shortlisted for Phase-II examination will be published on the RBI website.