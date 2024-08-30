Friday, August 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2024 released; direct link here

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2024 released; direct link here

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 2024 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Candidates appearing in the RBI Grade B Recruitment exam 2024 can download their call letters by visiting the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2024 11:01 IST
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card
Image Source : RBI RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card released

RBI Grade B Phase 1 admit card 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the officers post in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2024. All those who applied for RBI Grade B Recruitment exam 2024 can download their call letters from the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.

The facility to download the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card will remain available till September 8. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of RBI
  • Click on 'call letters' under current vacancies
  • Now, click the notification link that reads, 'Admit Card, Other Guidelines and Information Handout for Phase-I Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - General - Panel Year 2024'
  • It will redirect you to a login window
  • Now, you need to enter your registration number/roll number, password, captcha and click on 'login' button
  • RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card for future reference

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Admit Card 

Exam Pattern

Name of the Tests  No. of Questions Max. Marks Version Time
General Awareness 80 80 Hindi and English

except test of
English Language

 25 Minutes
English Language 30 30 Hindi and English
except test of
English Language		 25 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 Hindi and English
except test of
English Language		 25 Minutes
Reasoning 60 60 Hindi and English
except test of
English Language		 45 Minutes
Total  200 200    120 Minutes

Selection Procedure for Phase 2

Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I. The minimum aggregate cut off marks for being shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination will be decided by the Board in relation to the number of vacancies. Roll No. of candidates shortlisted for Phase-II examination will be published on the RBI website.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement