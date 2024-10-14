Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2024: Check application deadline, eligibility, selection process

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Online applications are underway

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: There is a good piece of news for the government job aspirants. The Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan is accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Safai Karamchari. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms before November 6. The application edit window will start from November 11 to November 25, 2024. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 23,820 vacancies in different departments. Candidates can check vacancy details, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details below.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Vacancy Details

Safai Karamchari Non-TSP Area: 23, 390 Posts

Safai Karamchari TSP Area: 430 Posts

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should be a native of Rajasthan. There is no educational qualification fixed for this post. For this post, one-year work experience certificate in sanitation like road cleaning, public sewerage cleaning etc. Candidates can visit the official website for more detailed information.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in and the SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on 'Recruitment' tab

Click on 'Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024 online application'

Register yourself and create login credentials.

Now candidates to log in to their account.

After doing this, the candidates should fill out their application form.

Upload documents and pay the application fee.

After final submission, candidates should take a printout of it.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Application Fee

General / Other State: 600/-

OBC / BC: 400/-

SC / ST: 400/-

Correction Charge: 100/-

Pay the Exam Fee Through Cash at Rajasthan E Mitra Portal or Through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates is done through a lottery system. They will be selected category-wise using online software developed by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan. Candidates willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts have been advised to read the entire notification before applying.