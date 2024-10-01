Rajasthan RJS mains result 2024 announced at hcraj.nic.in - direct link, cut off, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan RJS mains result 2024 out

RJS mains result 2024: The Rajasthan High Court has announced the results for the Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) exam today, October 1. All those who appeared in the RJS Main 2024 exam for Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2024 can download the result from the official website, hcraj.nic.in.

Along with the announcement of the results, the high court has released the category-wise RJS mains 2024 exam cut-off. According to the announcement, the cut-off for general candidates is 131, while general widows have a slightly lower cutoff of 130.5. The cut-off for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) is set at 105. Candidates can download their RJS mains result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

Candidature of 17 candidates who had submitted their online application form as LLB pursuing candidates and failed to submit proof of acquiring requisite educational qualification before main exam, within 7 days of holding of main exam, is not considered in the selection procedure.

How to download RJS mains result 2024?

Visit the official website, hcraj.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'RJS mains result 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates

Download RJS mains result 2024 PDF and save it for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who have been selected in the written test are eligible to appear in the interview which is scheduled to be commenced from October 16 onwards. The detailed schedule of the interviews will be communicated in due course. The candidates will get their admit cards through registered post. However, all the candidates provisionally qualified for interview are directed to appear in the interview, as per the schedule to be uploaded on the official website, even if the call letter does not reach to them in time.