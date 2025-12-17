Rajasthan Police Constable final exam result 2025 out at police.rajasthan.gov.in; how to download merit list Rajasthan Police Constable result 2025: The candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable final exam result 2025 on the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in and download the merit list PDF.

The Rajasthan Police Department has announced the final recruitment exam result for the post of Constable for candidates selected after qualifying the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The candidates can check the Rajasthan Police Constable final exam result 2025 on the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in and download the merit list PDF. As per the official notice, the result is available online at police.rajasthan.gov.in and displayed on the notice boards at the Office of the Superintendent of Police and Reserve Police Line, Churu.

The candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam can check the result on the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: How to download list of selected candidates

Visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Rajasthan Police selected candidates list PDF

Rajasthan Police selected candidates list post-wise will be available for download on the screen

Save Rajasthan Police selected candidates list PDF and take a print out.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: Documents required at the time of reporting

Admit cards issued for the written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Candidates are required to carry an ID proof, which must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/VoterID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card

Candidates must bring a passport-sized photograph(same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it)

10th, 12th, other higher education pass certificate, Rajasthan Police Constable scorecard, merit list in PDF format

Other original documents.

For details on Rajasthan Police Constable final exam result 2025, please visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in.