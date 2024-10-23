Rajasthan CET 2024 application correction window opens - check what to edit

Follow us on Image Source : RSMSSB/FILE Rajasthan CET 2024 application correction window opens

Rajasthan CET 2024 application correction: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RPSC) has activated the application window for Rajasthan RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam 2024 today, October 23. Candidates who wish to make changes to their Rajasthan CET 2024 application forms can do so by visiting the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to edit the application form is November 1, 2024. Afterwards, the candidates will not be allowed to edit their application forms. It should be noted that the candidates can not make changes to their photos, signatures, or information entered at the time of OTR. Apart from these details, they can modify other information mentioned on the application form.

In order to edit the Rajasthan CET 2024 application form, the candidates are required to use their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to edit their application form.

Rajasthan CET 2024 application form: How to apply?

Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on login tab available on homepage

It will redirect you to a login window

Enter your SSO ID, password, captcha and click on 'login'

The Rajasthan CET 2024 application form will appear on screen

Make changes to their application, pay fee and submit

Take a printout of the finally submitted application form for future reference

Rajasthan CET 2024 application: Fee

To modify Rajasthan CET 2024 application form, the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 300. The payment can be done online through the designated portal.

Rajasthan CET 2024 application: What can be edited?

Rajasthan CET 2024 application, the candidates are allowed to edit their application forms only once. To do so, they have to first update their educational qualification information on the OTR page. Once this update is made in the OTR profile, the candidates can change the same details in their application form.

The candidates can also change their personal information such as category, special category, subcategory, marital status, and more.