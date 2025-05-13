Railway RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates released, check complete schedule Railway RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates have been released. Candidates who registered for the Railway RRB NTPC exam can download the exam schedule from the official website of RRB. Check important dates, exam city slip schedule, how to download and more.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule of the computer-based test for the posts of the non-technical popular categories (Graduate). Candidates who registered for the NTPC 2025 exam can download their schedule from the official website of RRBs.

According to the official notice, the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) exam will be conducted between June 5 and June 23 at various exam centres. The board will release the link for viewing the exam city and date, and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates, which will be made live 10 days before the exam. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

RRB NTPC 2025 exam pattern

The first stage exam of RRB NTPC 2025 will be common for all positions, which will be of 90 minutes. There will be 90 questions in the first paper (30 for maths, 30 for general intelligence and reasoning and 40 for general awareness). Those who qualify for the first paper will be called for the second stage exam, which will also be common for all positions. The second computer-based test will have a paper of 90 minutes. There will be 120 questions, of which 50 are for General Awareness, 35 for Maths, and 35 for General Intelligence and Reasoning.

RRB NTPC 2025 exam date: How to download?

Visit the official website of RRB.

Now, navigate the link to the 'RRB NTPC 2025 exam date'.

It will redirect you to a PDF which contains the dates of the exam.

Check RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates and save it for future reference.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 11,558 vacancies, of which, 8113 vacancies are for graduate posts, and 3445 vacancies are for undergraduate posts. According to the data, this year, a total of 1,21,67,679 applications (1.2 crore) have been received for the RRB NTPC Exam 2025, out of which 5840861 are for graduate-level posts and 6326818 are for 12th-level posts.