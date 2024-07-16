Railway Recruitment 2024 notification released for over 2,000 vacancies; 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : RRC RRC Railway Recruitment 2024 online application begins

Railway Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of apprentice in different trades. As per the schedule, the online application process has been started on the official web porta, rrccr.com. Interested individuals can submit their application forms before August 15.

According to the notification, a total of 2,424 vacancies for apprentices will be filled in different trades under the Apprentices Act 1961. This is a huge opportunity for 10th passed candidates seeking government jobs in railway. Candidates are advised to go through the entire notification before submitting the online application. Check qualification, age limit, how to apply, application fee, and other details below.



Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed their 10th-grade examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Additionally, they should have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade, as issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

Age Limit

The candidates should be between the age group of 15 and 24 years. There will be an age relaxation for the reserved category (five years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC). The crucial date for determining the age limit is July 15.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, rrccr.com

Click on the 'apply online'

Fill out the application form carefully by providing essential information

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on a merit list which will be prepared by taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in Mathematics and ITI. The shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification as per the schedule released by railways in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Central Railways for more latest information.

Direct Link to apply