Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 at punjabpolice.gov.in; how to download physical test merit list PDF

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the Punjab Police Constable physical test can check and download physical test merit list PDF on the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in.

The Punjab Police Constable physical test merit list 2025 link is punjabpolice.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared for the Punjab Police Constable physical test can check and download physical test merit list PDF on the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in. Punjab Police Constable exam was held across multiple centres between May 4 and June 18.

To download Punjab Police Constable physical test merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in and click on merit list PDF link. Punjab Police Constable merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save Punjab Police Constable merit list PDF and take a print out.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025: How to download physical test merit list PDF

Visit the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on Punjab Police Constable merit list PDF link

Punjab Police Constable merit list pdf will be available for download

Save Punjab Police Constable merit list pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF: How to download at punjabpolice.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download Punjab Police Constable cut off 2025 PDF category-wise. To download Punjab Police Constable cut off 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in and click on cut off PDF link. Punjab Police Constable cut off PDF category-wise will be available for download on the screen, save Punjab Police Constable cut off PDF category-wise and take a print out.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF: Steps to download at punjabpolice.gov.in

Visit the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 PDF link category-wise

Punjab Police Constable cut off PDF will be available for download

Save Punjab Police Constable cut off PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The shortlisted candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 19, 900 per month. For details on Punjab Police Constable Result 2025, please visit the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in.