OPSC Civil Service 2024 Exam postponed due to Cyclone DANA, new dates soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OPSC Civil Service 2024 Exam postponed due to Cyclone DANA

OPSC Civil Service 2024 Exam: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2023 in view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘DANA’. The commission issued a notice in this regard a little ago today.

According to the notice released by OPSC, the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2023, which was scheduled for October 27, pursuant to Advertisment No. 20 of 2023-24, has been postponed keeping in view the impending storm DANA. The next date for the exam will be notified after 7 days. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

OPSC Civil Service 2023-24 Selection Criteria

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The selection procedure involves three main stages - prelims, mains, and interview held to assess the candidate's in-depth knowledge and understanding of various subjects. Those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for interview round.s. The first stage is the prelims exam which will consist of two papers - paper 1 and paper 2, each with a duration of two hours. The exam will carry 400 marks. There will be a penalty for wrong answers in the preliminary exam. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the main exam, which is a descriptive type test. The main exam will be held to assess the candidate's in-depth knowledge and understanding of various subjects. Those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for interview round.

DANA cyclone updates

Parts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha experienced rain and adverse weather conditions on Wednesday afternoon with the Indian Meterological Centre (IMD) saying that the outer bands of Cyclone ‘Dana’ has begun to affect the eastern coastline. Senior IMD scientist Umashankar Das posted on X, "According to radar data from Paradip, the outer band of Cyclone ‘Dana’ has touched the land mass in Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts, reported PTI.

He clarified that while the cyclone is around 500 km offshore, its outer bands, composed of clouds, can influence local weather conditions. The IMD said Cyclone ‘Dana’ is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, a distance of around 70km, early Friday, reported news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | Schools closed in various parts of Odisha, and West Bengal due to cyclone Dana, check details

ALSO READ | Bengaluru schools closed today due to bad weather conditions, check when will school open