Bengaluru schools closed today due to bad weather conditions, check when will school open

Bengaluru schools closed today: In view of incessant rains and water logging in various parts, all schools in Bengaluru city are closed today, October 23. The Bengaluru Urban District administration has declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday due to heavy rains in the district. The decision to close all schools have been taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students. However, all the colleges and ITIs will function as usual. Colleges have been instructed not to use dilapidated and weak buildings for holding classes to avoid accidents.

All the students, parents, and college management have been advised to ensure that students should not go to low-lying areas where there is water. Also, the college authorities have been asked to provide information to the students about dealing with natural calamities.

Advisory to tech companies

The Karnataka government has also released an advisory to all tech companies in the region and the city to allow their employees to work from home today. The weather forecast has released a yellow alert.

''In light of the yellow alert and anticipated bad weather, we prioritise safety and well-being of employees working in IT, BT and private companies,'' the advisory issued by the Department of IT-BT and Electronics said.

Death toll in Bengaluru building collapse incident reaches five

According to the information from the Police, Four more bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya. Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred on Tuesday, said police. The incident occurred at a time when the city was witnessing heavy downpour. One worker was killed and his body was recovered by the rescue team on Tuesday. The total number of people rescued so far is 13, D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) said.

Bengaluru Weather Update

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, Bengaluru has received 23. 6 mm rainfall and, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers very likely and heavy rains at times.

