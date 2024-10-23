Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Jammu schools closed for five days due to Diwali festivities, details here

All schools in Jammu will remain closed for five days due to Diwali Festivities. Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with the school authorities for latest updates.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2024 11:32 IST
Image Source : FILE Jammu schools closed for five days

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has declared a five-day school holiday for all educational institutions up to higher secondary levels. In view of Diwali festivities, the schools will remain closed from October 29 to November 2, 2024. Schools will reopen on November 4, following the pooja break. The district magistrate has released a notice in this regard on its official website. Students and parents can check the notice by visiting the official website, schedujammu.nic.in.

The official order reads, 'It is nearby ordered all the educational institutions Government/ Private upto Higher Secondary levels (Summer/ Winter zones) of Jammu Divison shall observe five (5) days Pooja Holidays w.e.f October 29 to November 2, 2024'.

This five-day break will allow students and parents to celebrate the festival in full swing. Following the past trends, any extension in holidays is not expected. However, Students have been advised to keep in touch with the school authorities and regularly check on DSEJ’s official website for the latest updates.

Apart from Jammu, Tamil Nadu has also declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and government offices in the state on November 1, 2024. The state government has announced November 1 as a public holiday to allow people to celebrate Diwali and return home. Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have also declared holidays in their states. Students and parents have been advised to keep checking the respective school websites to get the latest updates about the school holidays.

 

