Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies increased to 2,080, application closes on October 30

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has increased the vacancies for the Sepoy/Constable exam 2024 in different battalions against the advertisement number 02/SSB, dtd. September 22, 2024. According to the recent notice, the board has added 720 vacancies across Odisha Police Battalions, making the total to 2,080 vacancies. This is an increase from the previous count of 1,360.

Earlier, the board extended the application deadline for Constable Recruitment 2024 to October 30, allowing candidates sufficient time to submit their application forms. Initially, the deadline was October 13. Those who have not yet submitted their application forms have been advised to do so within the timeline. No candidate will be entertained after the last date of the application window.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed class 10th with Odia as one of the subjects from a recognized board.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 years and 23 years as of January 1, 2024. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Computer Based Recruitment Exam followed by the Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for further recruitment process.

Pay Scale

The scale of pay of Sepoy/Constable under ORSP Rules 2017 is level 05 of the pay matrix in the scale of Pay Rs. 21,700 - Rs. 69,100.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'Recruitment for sepoy/constable in battalions'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the link that reads, 'Registration for Odisha Sepoy/Constable in OSAP/IR Bn in Odisha Police'

Now, click on the 'new registration' tab

Register yourself by providing required information

On successful registration, login using generated credentials

Fill the personal details, and qualification details, upload photograph, signature and thumb impression, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

