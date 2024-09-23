Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for over 1,000 vacancies - how to apply, fee

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Police State Selection Board (OSSC) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of sepoy/constable under various battalions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at odishapolice.gov.in. The link to the online applications can be accessed by scrolling down.
This recruitment aims to fill a total of 1,360 vacancies for Police Constable Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a written test, physical measurement test, driving test, physical efficiency test, medical exam, and document verification. Candidates can check vacancy breakup, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details below.
Vacancy Details
Total no. of vacancies: 1,360
- OSAP 1st Battalion, Dhenkanal - 99 Posts
- OSAP 3rd Battalion, Koraput - 101 Posts
- OSAP 4th Battalion, Rourkela - 150 Posts
- OSAP 5th Battalion, Baripada - 123 Posts
- OSAP 6th Battalion, Cuttack - 118 Posts
- OSAP 7th Battalion, Bhubaneswar - 113 Posts
- OSAP 8th Battalion, Chhatarpur - 170 Posts
- Special Security Battalion, Bhubaneswar - 52 Posts
- OSAP 3rd SS Battalion, Gajapati - 41 Posts
- OSAP 4th SS Battalion, Malkangiri - 95 Posts
- 1st IR Battalion, Koraput - 26 Posts
- 2nd IR Battalion, Rayagada - 35 Posts
- 3rd IR Battalion, Jajpur - 81 Posts
- 7th SIR Battalion, Koraput - 9 Posts
- 8th SIR battalion, Bhanjanagar - 51 Posts
- 9th SIR Battalion, Kalahandi - 96 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be 10th passed from a recognized board.
Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 23 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.
Scale of Pay - The scale of pay of Sepoy/Constable under ORSP Rules, 2017 is level 05 of the pay matrix in the scale of Pay (Rs. 21, 700 - Rs. 69, 100).
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in
- Click on the 'recruitment for sepoy/constable in battalion'
- It will redirect you to a new window
- Now, click on the link that reads, 'Registration for Odisha Sepoy/Constable in OSAP/IR Bn in Odisha Police'
- It will redirect you to another window where you need to first register yourself by providing personal details
- On successful registration, proceed with the login credentials
- Fill out the application form carefully, upload documents, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference