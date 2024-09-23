Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for over 1,000 vacancies - how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024 online registration begins

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Odisha Police State Selection Board (OSSC) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of sepoy/constable under various battalions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at odishapolice.gov.in. The link to the online applications can be accessed by scrolling down.

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 1,360 vacancies for Police Constable Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a written test, physical measurement test, driving test, physical efficiency test, medical exam, and document verification. Candidates can check vacancy breakup, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Total no. of vacancies: 1,360

OSAP 1st Battalion, Dhenkanal - 99 Posts

OSAP 3rd Battalion, Koraput - 101 Posts

OSAP 4th Battalion, Rourkela - 150 Posts

OSAP 5th Battalion, Baripada - 123 Posts

OSAP 6th Battalion, Cuttack - 118 Posts

OSAP 7th Battalion, Bhubaneswar - 113 Posts

OSAP 8th Battalion, Chhatarpur - 170 Posts

Special Security Battalion, Bhubaneswar - 52 Posts

OSAP 3rd SS Battalion, Gajapati - 41 Posts

OSAP 4th SS Battalion, Malkangiri - 95 Posts

1st IR Battalion, Koraput - 26 Posts

2nd IR Battalion, Rayagada - 35 Posts

3rd IR Battalion, Jajpur - 81 Posts

7th SIR Battalion, Koraput - 9 Posts

8th SIR battalion, Bhanjanagar - 51 Posts

9th SIR Battalion, Kalahandi - 96 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 10th passed from a recognized board.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 23 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Scale of Pay - The scale of pay of Sepoy/Constable under ORSP Rules, 2017 is level 05 of the pay matrix in the scale of Pay (Rs. 21, 700 - Rs. 69, 100).

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in

Click on the 'recruitment for sepoy/constable in battalion'

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, click on the link that reads, 'Registration for Odisha Sepoy/Constable in OSAP/IR Bn in Odisha Police'

It will redirect you to another window where you need to first register yourself by providing personal details

On successful registration, proceed with the login credentials

Fill out the application form carefully, upload documents, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply