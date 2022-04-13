NPCIL Recruitment for Executive Trainees begins, over 200 vacancies available | Details

Highlights
- NCPIL has started its application process for recruitment into the position of Executive Trainees.
- A total of 225 vacancies are available according to the official website of NPCIL.
- Selection will be based on Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), personal interview score.
The Nuclear Power Cooperation of India Limited (NPCIL) has started its application process for recruitment into the position on Executive Trainees. A total of 225 vacancies are available according to the official website of NPCIL, a government of India Enterprise.
NPCIL has invited online applications for the Executive Trainee posts on NPCIL Website Vacancies announced by NPCIL. They fall under different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Civil.
Here are some important details
- The selection will be based on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and personal interview score.
- The candidates will be shortlisted for a Personal Interview on the basis of a valid score obtained in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020/2021/2022.
- A total of 889 vacancies are open for Unreserved (UR), followed by 63 for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), 21 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and 34 for Scheduled Caste, and 19 for Scheduled Tribe.
- Only male candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC categories are required to make a non-refundable payment of Rs.500/- towards the application fee with the applicable bank charges.
- SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman, DODPKIA, Female applicants, and employees of NPCIL are exempted from the payment of the Application Fee.
- The Educational qualifications for the post are BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5-year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in one of the 6 engineering disciplines mentioned in the Table below from University/Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC.
- Applicants must have a valid GATE-2020 or GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 Score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.
- The last date for submission of the application is April 28, by 5 pm. The tentative dates for the interview are June 13 to 25.