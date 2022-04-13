NPCIL Recruitment for Executive Trainees begins, over 200 vacancies available | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NPCIL Recruitment for Executive Trainees begins, over 200 vacancies available

The Nuclear Power Cooperation of India Limited (NPCIL) has started its application process for recruitment into the position on Executive Trainees. A total of 225 vacancies are available according to the official website of NPCIL, a government of India Enterprise.

NPCIL has invited online applications for the Executive Trainee posts on NPCIL Website Vacancies announced by NPCIL. They fall under different disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Civil.

Here are some important details