NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Short notice out for 500 posts, apply online from December 17 | Details here

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released a short notice for recruitment to the Assistant post. This is a great opportunity for individuals willing to build their careers in one of India's leading public sector insurance companies.

According to the official schedule, the application procedure will commence on December 17, 2024 and end on January 1, 2025. The short notice for this recruitment was released on December 11, 2024, with the detailed notification expected soon.

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Assistant - 500 Posts

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university/equivalent. The candidate should have a knowledge of the regional language of the state/UT for which the candidate is applying.

Age Limit

Minimum - 21 years

Maximum- 30 years

Gross Emoluments:

The selected candidate will get approximately Rs. 40,000/- p.m in the initial stage in a metro city.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves prelims, mains, and regional language tests. Those who will qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the main exam. Shortlisted candidates who pass the main exam will be called for the regional language test.

Exam Pattern

Prelims Exam: This exam will be conducted to assess the candidate's knowledge in English language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability. There will be an online test of 100 marks for 1 hour.

Main Exam: This paper will be based on General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English Language.

Language Reasoning Test: This exam is mandatory for the final selection but does not carry separate marks. Candidates who successfully pass all the stages will be offered the position of Assistant in NIACL.

How to apply?

Interested individuals will be able to submit their applications online. No other mode of application submission will be accepted. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NIACL for latest updates.

Application Fee