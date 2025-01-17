NIACL admit card 2025 released for Assistant recruitment exam, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NIACL admit card 2025 released for Assistant posts

NIACL admit card: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Candidates who registered for the NIACL recruitment exam 2025 can download prelims exam admit cards from the official website, newindia.co.in.

In order to download the NIACL admit card 2025, the candidates are required to use their login credentials on the login page. Candidates have been advised to download their call letters and carry it on the day of the exam. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to appear in the exam.

The facility to download NIACL admit card 2025 will remain available till January 27. Candidates have been advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their call letters.

NIACL admit card 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website, newindia.co.in

Navigate the link to the 'NIACL admit card 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

NIACL admit card 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save NIACL admit card 2025 for future reference

NIACL admit card 2025 download link

Details mentioned in call letters

Registration Number

Password

Date of Birth

Captcha Code

NIACL Prelims 2025 Exam Pattern

The NIACL Assistant prelims exam will be of 100-mark paper carrying 100 objective-type questions. For each incorrect answer, a 1/4th mark will be deducted. The duration of the exam will be one hour, and there will be no sectional timing. The questions will be asked in an objective type question format. The questions will be asked from English language, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.