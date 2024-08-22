MPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 postponed due to clash with IBPS exam; new date soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 postponed

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 scheduled for August 25. The announcement of the cancellation of the exam has been made on the commission's social handle.

While informing about the cancellation of the Civil Services Exam, the commission said, the new date of the exam will be informed later.

'In the commission meeting held today, it was decided to postpone the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024, scheduled for August 25, 2024. The exam date will be announced soon,' the MPSC said in a post on X.

Job aspirants stage protest

Aspirants in Pune are protesting for the postponement of the MPSC exam from Tuesday night as the exam scheduled date, August 25 is clashing with the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exams, affecting candidates appearing in both. They also demanded the inclusion of 258 posts from the Agriculture Department in the MPSC exam.

"We demand that the 258 vacancies in the Agriculture department exam should be added to the MPSC exam IBPS exam is overlapping with the exam on August 25th.", reported news agency ANI.