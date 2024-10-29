MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 Exam date announced - check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 Exam date announced

MPPSC SSE Exam 2025 dates: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam dates for the State Service Preliminary Exam 2025. Candidates who are interested in appearing in the MP SSE Prelims 2025 exam can download the exam schedule by visiting the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the State Service Preliminary Exam 2025 will be conducted on February 16 in two sessions at various district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh. The syllabus and exam scheme of the exam will remain the same as that of the state service exam 2025. This means that there will be no change in the syllabus and scheme of the exam. It has also been said in the notice that the detailed notification for the same will be soon released on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online in due course.

Before submitting the application forms, candidates should ensure that they are eligible for the exam as per all the conditions of the advertisement, such as age, educational qualification, caste etc. If the information or any other details provided by the candidate are found to be incorrect, then the candidate will be debarred from the commission's exams. Therefore, candidates should keep this in mind. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided simple steps to follow to download the exam schedule.

How to download MP SSE Exam 2025 Schedule?

To download the MPPSC SSE Prelims Exam date schedule, the candidates are required to visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Then, Navigate the link to the 'MP SSE Exam 2025 Schedule'. Then, It will redirect you to a PDF containing the details about the exam. Candidates have been advised to save and download the PDF for future reference.