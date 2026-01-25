MP Police Constable result 2025 out; over 59,000 candidates qualify The candidates can follow these steps to check MP Police Constable result. To check MP Police Constable result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- esb.mp.gov.in and click on MP Police Constable result link.

New Delhi:

MP Police Constable Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police Recruitment Board has released the result for the Constable recruitment exam. The candidates who had appeared for the MP Police Constable recruitment exam can check the result on the official websites- esb.mp.gov.in A total of 59,438 candidates qualified for the second stage of the police constable recruitment exam.

The candidates can follow these steps to check MP Police Constable result. To check MP Police Constable result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- esb.mp.gov.in and click on MP Police Constable result link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. MP Police Constable scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save MP Police Constable scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download MP Police Constable merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download MP Police Constable merit list PDF. To download MP Police Constable merit list PDF, visit the official website- esb.mp.gov.in and click on merit list PDF link. MP Police Constable toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save MP Police Constable toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on MP Police Constable result 2025, please visit the official website- esb.mp.gov.in.