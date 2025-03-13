Maharashtra government to conduct competitive exams in Marathi language, details here Engineering textbooks will be available in the regional language. Consequently, the government plans to prepare the syllabus for engineering examinations in Marathi and conduct competitive exams for all technical posts in that language.

In a significant move to promote regional languages, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government plans to conduct all competitive exams organized by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission in Marathi. He made this announcement in the state legislative council on Wednesday while responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Milind Narvekar.

Narvekar highlighted that some examinations related to agriculture and engineering disciplines were conducted only in English. He asked why the engineering-related exams were not being held in Marathi.

Addressing his query, the CM said, "These exams are already conducted in both Marathi and English. However, the court had ruled in certain cases that some exams, particularly those related to agricultural engineering, should be held only in English."

"When the matter was taken to court, a discussion was held at the government level, and it was noted that textbooks for these subjects were not available in Marathi. This was brought to the court's attention, and it accepted the argument," he said.

Textbooks to be available in regional language

"The state government has now decided that even if textbooks are currently unavailable, the new education policy allows us to conduct engineering courses in Marathi. Therefore, the MPSC exams that are not held in Marathi due to the lack of study material will be supported with new textbooks. A structured timeline will be established with the MPSC, and these exams will also be conducted in Marathi," he added.

This decision is expected to benefit Marathi-speaking students who aspire to take the MPSC exams but face difficulties due to the language barrier, he concluded.