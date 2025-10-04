LIC AAO answer key date 2025: When will LIC AAO answer key be out? How to raise objections LIC AAO answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download LIC AAO answer key PDF on the official website- licindia.in. Know how to raise objections on answer key.

New Delhi:

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) prelims answer key will soon be released. The candidates can expect their answer key by October 10, within a week after the exam, following previous years' trends. The candidates can check and download LIC AAO answer key PDF on the official website- licindia.in. To download LIC AAO answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- licindia.in and click on answer key PDF link. LIC AAO answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save LIC AAO answer key PDF and take a print out.

LIC AAO answer key 2025: How to raise objections at licindia.in

Visit the official website- licindia.in

Click on LIC AAO answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supportive document PDF '

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save LIC AAO answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

LIC AAO exam analysis 2025: How to check marks through answer key

As per candidates, the LIC AAO paper was appeared to be moderately difficult. Section-wise, the difficulty level of Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude sections were analysed as moderate, the English language reviewed as easy. The Reasoning section consists of 35 questions, Quantitative Aptitude- 35 questions, English Language- 30 questions.

LIC AAO unofficial answer key is available on various portals. The candidates can check and download LIC AAO answer key from various portals. To download LIC AAO unofficial answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the private portals and click on unofficial answer key PDF link. LIC AAO unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save LIC AAO unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can check marks through the downloaded LIC AAO unofficial answer key PDF.

LIC AAO result date 2025

LIC AAO result is likely to be announced by second or third week of October. The LIC AAO Mains exam will be held on November 8, so the result will be announced a week or two before the exam.

LIC AAO result 2025 once released, will be available on the official website- licindia.in. For details on LIC AAO exam 2025, please visit the official website- licindia.in.