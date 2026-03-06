'Zionist regime made a big mistake': Post on Khamenei's X handle warns Israel of dire consequences

Tehran:

A warning has been issued from official X handle of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei days after his killing in strikes by the US and Iran. The message warned Israel against the “mistake” it made, warning the Zionist regime to bear consequences.

“The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, and its consequences will make the regime desperate, by God's grace,” the post read.

The warning from Iran came shortly after US President Donald Trump categorically conveyed that there will be no talks with Iran to ease tensions and that “unconditional surrender” was the only option left with Tehran.

Escalating tensions in Middle East

The Middle East is witnessing a sharp rise in tensions after the United States and Israel launched a series of coordinated military attacks on targets inside Iran. The strikes followed the collapse of diplomatic talks over Iran’s nuclear programme, pushing the long-running dispute into direct military confrontation.

Some of the targets included military infrastructure and leadership sites. One of the most dramatic developments from the attacks was the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which has further heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

Iran responded quickly to the strikes. Tehran launched multiple waves of missiles and drones towards Israel and across parts of the Gulf region. Some of the attacks were aimed at areas where United States military forces are stationed. Iranian leaders said the strikes were part of their effort to defend the country and retaliate against those responsible for the attacks.

The violence has caused heavy casualties and widespread destruction. Iranian health authorities say that more than 1,200 people have been killed in Iran since the strikes began and during the subsequent clashes.

Trump’s warning to Iran

Donald Trump on Friday delivered a strong message to Iran as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East. The US President stated that Washington will not enter into any agreement with Tehran under the current circumstances.

Trump said there would be “no deal” with Iran and insisted that surrender was the only option left for the country.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)," Trump posted on Truth Social.

ALSO READ: