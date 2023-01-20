Friday, January 20, 2023
     
KVS Recruitment 2023: Exam Date for TGT, PGT, PRT and more posts released | Check HERE

KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the tentative exam dates for the TGT, PGT, PRT and more posts on the official website. Check here.

Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi Updated on: January 20, 2023 14:35 IST
Image Source : PTI KVS Recruitment 2023: Exam Date for KVS Teaching and Non-teaching released | Check HERE

KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released tentative exam dates for the various teaching and non-teaching posts. As per the schedule released by the KVS, the CBT exam for the Principal post will be held on February 8, 2023. The TGT, PGT and PRT exams will be conducted in February 2023. Here is the complete schedule for the tentative exam dates. 

KVS Recruitment 2023 Tentative Exam Dates 

KVS Recruitment 2023: Official Notice 

As per the official notice, the tentative dates have been released now. The notice read, 'The tentative schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No. 15 & 16 is given below.'

KVS Recruitment 2023: Tentative Exam Dates, See here 

Date of Examination Post
February 7, 2023  Assistant Commissioner
February 8, 2023 Principal 
February 9, 2023 Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)
February 12-14, 2023  TGT
February 16-20, 2023  PGT
February 20, 2023  Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator  
February 21-28, 2023  PRT
March 1-5, 2023  Jr Secretariat Assistant
March 5, 2023  Stenographer Gr- II
March 6, 2023  Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant

Candidates who have applied for the KVS recruitment 2023 must stay updated on the official website for the latest developments. 

