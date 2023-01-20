KVS Recruitment 2023: Exam Date for TGT, PGT, PRT and more posts released | Check HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KVS Recruitment 2023: Exam Date for KVS Teaching and Non-teaching released | Check HERE

KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released tentative exam dates for the various teaching and non-teaching posts. As per the schedule released by the KVS, the CBT exam for the Principal post will be held on February 8, 2023. The TGT, PGT and PRT exams will be conducted in February 2023. Here is the complete schedule for the tentative exam dates.

KVS Recruitment 2023 Tentative Exam Dates

KVS Recruitment 2023: Official Notice

As per the official notice, the tentative dates have been released now. The notice read, 'The tentative schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No. 15 & 16 is given below.'

KVS Recruitment 2023: Tentative Exam Dates, See here

Date of Examination Post February 7, 2023 Assistant Commissioner February 8, 2023 Principal February 9, 2023 Vice-Principal & PRT(Music) February 12-14, 2023 TGT February 16-20, 2023 PGT February 20, 2023 Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator February 21-28, 2023 PRT March 1-5, 2023 Jr Secretariat Assistant March 5, 2023 Stenographer Gr- II March 6, 2023 Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant

Candidates who have applied for the KVS recruitment 2023 must stay updated on the official website for the latest developments.

