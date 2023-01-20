KVS Recruitment 2023: Exam Date for TGT, PGT, PRT and more posts released | Check HERE

KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released tentative exam dates for the various teaching and non-teaching posts. As per the schedule released by the KVS, the CBT exam for the Principal post will be held on February 8, 2023. The TGT, PGT and PRT exams will be conducted in February 2023. Here is the complete schedule for the tentative exam dates.
As per the official notice, the tentative dates have been released now. The notice read, 'The tentative schedule of Computer Based Test for all the posts through Direct Recruitment against Advt No. 15 & 16 is given below.'
|Date of Examination
|Post
|February 7, 2023
|Assistant Commissioner
|February 8, 2023
|Principal
|February 9, 2023
|Vice-Principal & PRT(Music)
|February 12-14, 2023
|TGT
|February 16-20, 2023
|PGT
|February 20, 2023
|Finance Officer, AE(Civil) & Hindi Translator
|February 21-28, 2023
|PRT
|March 1-5, 2023
|Jr Secretariat Assistant
|March 5, 2023
|Stenographer Gr- II
|March 6, 2023
|Librarian, Assistant Section Officer & Senior Secretariat Assistant
Candidates who have applied for the KVS recruitment 2023 must stay updated on the official website for the latest developments.
