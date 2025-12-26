KVS, NVS city slip 2025 out at kvsangathan.nic.in; how to download KVS, NVS city slip 2025: The KVS, NVS city slip is available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. KVS, NVS exam is scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11.

New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) city slip for teaching and non-teaching posts recruitment exam has been released. The KVS, NVS city slip is available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. KVS, NVS exam is scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11.

The candidates can follow these steps to download KVS, NVS city slip 2025 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. To download KVS, NVS city slip 2025, candidates need to visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in and click on city slip PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. KVS, NVS recruitment exam city slip PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KVS, NVS recruitment exam city slip PDF and take a print out.

KVS, NVS city slip 2025: How to download at kvsangathan.nic.in

Visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on KVS, NVS city slip 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KVS, NVS recruitment exam city slip PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KVS, NVS recruitment exam city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download KVS, NVS recruitment exam admit card 2025

KVS, NVS recruitment exam admit card 2025 will be available for download three to four days before the exam, by January 7. The candidates can check and download KVS, NVS recruitment exam hall ticket 2025 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.

To download KVS, NVS recruitment exam hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the official portals- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in and click on admit card PDF link. Enter registration number and password as the login credentials. KVS, NVS recruitment exam hall ticket will appear on the screen for download, save KVS, NVS recruitment exam hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KVS, NVS recruitment exam admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

For details on KVS, NVS recruitment exam 2025, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.