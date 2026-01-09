KVS admit card 2026: How to download at kvsangathan.nic.in KVS admit card 2026: The KVS, NVS teacher recruitment exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11. Know how to download KVS, NVS hall ticket 2026 at kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) admit card is available for download on the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. The KVS, NVS teacher recruitment exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 10 and 11.

To download KVS, NVS recruitment exam hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the official portals- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in and click on admit card PDF link. Enter registration number and password as the login credentials. KVS, NVS recruitment exam hall ticket will appear on the screen for download, save KVS, NVS recruitment exam hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KVS, NVS recruitment exam admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Meanwhile, KVS, NVS city slip 2025 has been released and is available for download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download KVS, NVS city slip 2025 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. To download KVS, NVS city slip 2025, candidates need to visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in and click on city slip PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. KVS, NVS recruitment exam city slip PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KVS, NVS recruitment exam city slip PDF and take a print out.

For details on KVS, NVS recruitment exam 2025, please visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.