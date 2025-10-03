JPSC JET registration 2024: Last date to apply, exam date, paper pattern - details JPSC JET registration 2024: The last date to apply for JPSC JET exam is October 6 and to pay application fee is October 7, 2025. The candidates can apply for JPSC JET exam 2024 on the official website- jpsc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET 2024) registration will be closed soon. The last date to apply for JPSC JET exam is October 6 and to pay application fee is October 7, 2025. The candidates can apply for JPSC JET exam 2024 on the official website- jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC JET application correction window will be opened from October 8 to 10, 2025. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 575, Rs 300 for BC-I, BC-II and EWS categories, SC, ST and PwBD categories- Rs 150.

To apply for JPSC JET, candidates need to visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in and click on JPSC JET application process link. Enter details in the JPSC JET application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JPSC JET application form PDF and take a print out.

JPSC JET registration 2024: Steps to apply at jpsc.gov.in

Visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in

Click on JPSC JET application process link

Fill JPSC JET application form with details

Pay JPSC JET application fee and click on submit

Save JPSC JET registration form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JPSC JET paper pattern

JPSC JET will be held in OMR (pen and paper) mode. The paper one will consist of 50 questions while paper two contain 100 questions. The paper one is of 100 marks, while paper two- 200 marks. The total duration of JPSC JET is 3 hours.

The JPSC JET paper one will contain questions on test teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. The paper two will assess domain knowledge of candidates.

JPSC JET marking scheme

Each question of JPSC JET carries two marks. For each correct response, candidates will be awarded two marks. While there is no negative for incorrect response.

Age limit

There is no upper age limit for JET for Assistant Professor and admission in PhD.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates need to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website:www.ugc.ac.in). The BC-I/ BC-II/ Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category candidates of Jharkhand state only who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Master's degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this JET.

For details on JPSC JET recruitment, please visit the official website- jpsc.gov.in.