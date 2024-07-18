JKSSB constable recruitment 2024 for over 4,000 vacancies; apply online from July 30 at jkssb.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JKSSB constable recruitment 2024 registration from July 30.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable in J&K Police, Home Department. As per the notification, a total of 4,002 vacancies will be recruited, of which, 1,689 vacancies are for Armed/IRP posts, 100 are for SDRF constables, 502 are for Telecommunication constables, 22 are for photographers, 1249 are for constable executives, and 440 are for constable executive police posts.

Educational Qualification:

Constable (Armed/IRP) - 10th passed

Constable (SDRF) - 10th passed

Constable (Telecommunication) - 10+2 with Science

Constable (Photographer) - 10+2 with science alongwith six months computer course and two years experience in videography/photography.

Constable Executive Police - 10th passed

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure includes a written test, a physical standard test, and a physical endurance test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for further recruitment process. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below before submitting their online application forms.

How to apply?

Candidates will be required to fill out the application form in online mode only and no other means/mode of application will be accepted. The necessary instructions regarding filling up online applications shall be made available on the official website - jkssb.nic.in.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 700 while for the other category candidates (SC/ST and EWS), the application fee shall be Rs. 600/-. Candidates can pay the application fee through online modes such as Net Banking and credit or Debit Cards.