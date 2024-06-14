Jharkhand PSC Civil Services 2024 mains registration ends today at jpsc.gov.in, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Jharkhand JPSC Civil Services 2024 mains registration closing today, June 14.

Jharkhand PSC Civil Services 2024 mains registration: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission will conclude the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Competitive Examination (JCCSCE) Mains 2024 registration process today, June 14. All those who have qualified for the prelims exam can now register themselves for the mains exam at the official website - jpsc.gov.in.

Initially, the application submission process had been closed on May 16, but then extended till June 14, giving another chance to interested candidates to register. However, today marks the last day of the registration process which can be completed at the official website - jpsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains 2024 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between June 22 and 24 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

JPSC Recruitment 2024 drive aims to fill a total of 342 vacancies for various posts including probation officer, tax officer, jail superintendent, labour superintendent, etc. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the recruitment test (Prelims, Mains, and interview).

Candidates who want to apply for the JPSC CSE 2024 exam must hold a recognized university or institute's graduation degree, regardless of their field of study. The age of the candidate should not be below 21 years and above 35 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates who belong to the reserved category.

How to apply?

Visit the official website -jpsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Jharkhand PSC Civil Services 2024 mains registration'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself before proceeding to the online applications

On successful registration, you need to proceed with the application form

On successful submission of the application form, take a printout of the application form for future reference

Candidates are advised to reach the examination authority at their provided helpline numbers. i.e. +918956622450, +919431301636, +919431301419, or email helpdesk@digitalexamregistration.com during working days from 10 am to 5 pm, for any information related to the online application.