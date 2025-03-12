Jharkhand Cabinet approves joint recruitment rules, relaxes parameters for physical test: Check details The Jharkhand government has relaxed the parameters for appearing in physical tests in any joint recruitment exam. Check details here.

The Jharkhand government has made changes to the joint recruitment process. According to an official, the government has approved the Joint Recruitment Rules 2025 and relaxed parameters for physical ability tests required in different recruitment exams such as police, excise constables, wardens and home guards. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

What changes have been made in the Jharkhand Joint Recruitment Rules?

The state government has made significant changes to the Jharkhand Joint Recruitment Rules. Now, the candidates appearing for the physical efficiency test should keep these changes into mind while appearing for the test. According to the new recruitment rules, male candidates will now have to run for 1,600 metres in six minutes for the physical ability test, instead of the current qualifying benchmark of a 10 km run in 60 minutes. For female candidates, the distance needs to be completed in 10 minutes instead of the current qualifying benchmark of 5 km in 40 minutes.

"This is for the first time such rules have been set up in the state, amending the physical ability test," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, reported PTI.

The Hemant Soren government had indicated last year to relax the parameters for the physical test following deaths of 15 aspirants during the excise constable recruitment drive in August - September.

The deaths of the aspirants had become a major issue ahead of the Assembly polls last year with the BJP using it to corner the Soren-led government. Later, the CM had written a letter to the Centre, seeking assistance for a detailed investigation into the deaths of aspirants.

(Inputs from PTI)