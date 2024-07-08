ITBP Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 112 Head Constable Posts- Eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. ITBP Recruitment 2024 registration begins

ITBP Recruitment 2024 notification: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the registration procedure for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Education Stress Counsellor). All those holding the required qualifications and experience can submit their application forms before August 5. The registration process commenced on July 7.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 112 vacancies for the post of Head Constable (Education and Stress Counselor) on a temporary basis. The vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease without any notice. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through ITBPF recruitment website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates can check qualification, age limit, and other details about the recruitment procedure below.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who wish to apply for the said posts should be a graduate from a recognized university or equivalent with psychology as a subject or degree from a recognized university with Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of teaching or equivalent.

Age Limit: Between 20 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a recruitment test. The date and time of the exam will be intimated in due course. The selection procedure involves three stages - PET/PST, written test and documentation. All those who will qualify in the first stage will be called for further recruitment process.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on the 'ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2024'

Provide all information while filling online application form

Pay application fee of Rs. 100, upload documents, and submit

Take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee. However, there is no application fee for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, females, and E-Servicemen categories. The payment of the applications can be done through an online payment gateway system. For more details, candidates can check the official website of ITBP.