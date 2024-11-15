ITBP Recruitment 2024: Application begins for SI, Head Constable, and Constable posts, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ITBP Recruitment application 2024 begins

ITBP Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable (Telecommunication). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from today onwards, November 15. The application window will remain open till December 14. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, how to apply, fee, salary before submitting their application forms.

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (SI Telecommunication): 92 Posts

Head Constable Telecommunication: 383 Posts

Constable Telecommunication: 51 Posts

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Details

Educational Qualification:

Sub Inspector (SI Telecommunication): Bachelor's degree in Science with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Instrumentation from a recognized University.

Head Constable Telecommunication: 10+2 pass with physics, chemistry and mathematics having an aggregate of 45 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized board or university or 10th class pass from a recognized board with two years Industrial training institute.

Constable Telecommunication: Matriculation from a recognised board or equivalent.

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Sub Inspector (SI Telecommunication): Between 20 to 25 years

Head Constable Telecommunication: Between 18 to 25 years

Constable Telecommunication: Between 18 to 23 years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

Sub Inspector (SI Telecommunication): Level 6 in the pay matrix; Rs. 35,400 to 12,400 as per 7th CPC

Head Constable Telecommunication: Level 4 in the pay matrix; Rs. 25,500 to 81,100 as per 7th CPC

Constable Telecommunication: Level 3 in the pay matrix; Rs. 21,700 to 69,100 as per 7th CPC

ITBP Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of ITBP before the deadline. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully before submitting their application forms.