ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today for 819 vacancies - how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will start the online registration process for the constable (Kitchen Services) posts. As per the notification, Aspiring candidates interested in applying to the above-said posts can submit applications before October 1, 2024. The applications can be submitted at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, once started

This is a huge opportunity for candidates who have passed the class 10th board exam from a recognized board. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 819 vacancies in the department. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Constable Kitchen Services Male - 697 Posts

Constable Kitchen Services Female - 122 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Class 10th Matric Exam Passed from Any Recognized Board in India and NSQF Level I Course in Food Production OR Kitchen from National Skill Development Corporation OR from the Institutes Recognized by National Skill Development Corporation.

Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category).

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written test, merit list, document verification, detailed medical exam, and review medical exam.

Pay Scale - Level 3 in the pay matrix Rs. 21,700 - 69,100 (as per 7th CPC).

How to apply?

Visit the official website of ITBP, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on the 'registration link'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application fee