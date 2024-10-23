IRDA Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 released, direct download link here

Follow us on Image Source : IRDA IRDA Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 out

IRDA Admit Card 2024: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager. Candidates who applied for the IRDA Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The facility to download the IRDA Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 will remain available till November 6. Candidates have been advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the web portal.

According to the schedule, the IRDA AM phase 1 exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2024, in a single shift scheduled from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Candidates who will appear in the written test can download their call letters by following the below-mentioned steps.

IRDA AM Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of IRDA, irdai.gov.in

Click on 'careers' tab

A new page will appear on the screen

Now, enter your login details and click on 'submit'

IRDA AM Prelims Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save IRDA AM Prelims Admit Card 2024 for future reference

IRDA AM Prelims Admit Card 2024 download link

IRDA AM Prelims Exam 2024 Pattern

IRDA AM Prelims exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. The Phase 1 exam is qualifying in nature and will be conducted in a bilingual language.

Name of the test No. of questions Maximum marks Time Duration Reasoning 40 40 90 minutes English Langauge 40 40 General Awareness 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Total 160 160

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 49 vacancies for Assistant Manager posts, out of 24 for the Generalist stream, 5 each for Actuarial, Research, IT, Law and Finance. The selection procedure involves a multi-stage process including prelims, mains and interviews. Candidates can download IRDA Assistant Manager Prelims Admit Card 2024 by clicking on the above link.