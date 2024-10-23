Indian Navy SSR, MR result 2024 out, what's next

Indian Navy has announced the final results of the Agniveer SSR and MR 2024 recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards using their results on the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in.
In order to download their scorecards, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as their registered email ID and password on the candidate dashboard. Candidates can access their results by following the easy steps given below.
How to download Indian Navy SSR, MR result?
- Visit the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in
- Navigate the link to the 'Indian Navy SSR, MR result 2024'
- It will redirect you to the login page
- Enter your registered email id, password and click on 'login'
- Indian Navy SSR, MR result will appear on the screen
- Check your results and save it for future reference
Indian Navy SSR, MR result direct link
Indian Navy SSR, MR result: Details on scorecard
Candidates can check the following details on their Navy SSR Final Result 2024 and Navy MR Final Result 2024.
- Total obtained marks
- Domicile State
- State-wise cut-off marks
- Status of being shortlisted for next stage
Indian Navy SSR, MR result: What's next?
Based on the candidates' performance in the written test and medical test, the merit list will be prepared. The final Recruitment Medical Examination of all selected candidates will be conducted at INS Chilka. Induction of the candidates will be subject to qualifying in the Final Medical Examination, candidates not qualifying for the final recruitment medical shall be rejected. Training for the course will tentatively commence in Nov 2024, at INS Chilka, Odisha.
Medical Standards
- Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standards prescribed in current regulations applicable on entry.
- Gender: Any candidate, if found to have predominant characteristics of the opposite gender as evidenced on external physical examination, will be rejected as unfit. Any candidate having undergone gender reassignment surgery will be declared unfit.
- Pregnancy: Any female candidate, if found to be pregnant shall be disqualified and her candidature will be rejected. A candidate should not have conceived at the time of reporting or till conclusion of four years tenure. If found to be pregnant later during the training or engagement period of four years, suitable action for dismissal/ removal will be
- undertaken.
- Minimum Height Standards: Minimum height standards for male and female is 157 cms.
- Tattoos: Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on the inner face of forearms i.e. from the inside of the elbow to the wrist and the reversed side of the palm/ back (dorsal) side of the hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body are not acceptable and the candidate will be barred from recruitment.
- The candidate must be in good physical and mental health, free from any disease/disability likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties both ashore and afloat under peace as well as war conditions.