Indian Navy SSR, MR result 2024 out, what's next

Indian Navy has announced the final results of the Agniveer SSR and MR 2024 recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards using their results on the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in.

In order to download their scorecards, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as their registered email ID and password on the candidate dashboard. Candidates can access their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Indian Navy SSR, MR result?

Visit the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in

Navigate the link to the 'Indian Navy SSR, MR result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registered email id, password and click on 'login'

Indian Navy SSR, MR result will appear on the screen

Check your results and save it for future reference

Indian Navy SSR, MR result direct link

Indian Navy SSR, MR result: Details on scorecard

Candidates can check the following details on their Navy SSR Final Result 2024 and Navy MR Final Result 2024.

Total obtained marks Domicile State State-wise cut-off marks Status of being shortlisted for next stage State-wise cut off

Indian Navy SSR, MR result: What's next?

Based on the candidates' performance in the written test and medical test, the merit list will be prepared. The final Recruitment Medical Examination of all selected candidates will be conducted at INS Chilka. Induction of the candidates will be subject to qualifying in the Final Medical Examination, candidates not qualifying for the final recruitment medical shall be rejected. Training for the course will tentatively commence in Nov 2024, at INS Chilka, Odisha.

Medical Standards