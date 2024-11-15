Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 10+2 (B.TECH) cadet entry scheme, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 Notification out

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Executive & Technical Branch through the 10+2 B.Tech Entry Permanent Commission July 2025 batch. Candidates interested in applying for the positions can apply to aforesaid posts through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in from December 6 onwards. The last date for submission of the application process is December 20.

A total of 36 vacancies will be recruited in the executive and technical branch, of which, 7 vacancies are for women. Candidates can check the qualification, age limit, and selection procedure below.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed the senior secondary exam (10+2) exam or its equivalent exam from any recognised board with at least 70 per cent marks in the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and at least 50 per cent in English (either in class X or XII).

Who can apply?

Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2024 for BE/BTech. Call-up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued based on JEE Main All India Common Rank List 2024 published by NT

Age Limit - Born between 02 Jan 2006 and 01 July 2008

Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done based on the merit list.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 application form'

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

The application form will appear on the screen

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 application form and save it for future reference

Documents Required

All required documents

Date of birth proof

10th class marksheet

12th class marksheet

JEE (Main) 2024 scorecard

Application Fee

There will be no application form fee. Candidates can submit their application forms online from December 6 onwards.