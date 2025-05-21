Indian Army (10+2 technical entry scheme) Recruitment 2025: No written exam, salary up to 2,50,000/- | Details Indian Army (10+2 technical entry scheme) Recruitment 2025 online application window will be closed soon. Candidates who are willing to submit their application forms can do so before the last date. Check vacancy, eligibility, how to apply, fee, salary and other details here.

The Indian Army will soon close the registration window for the 10+2 technical entry scheme for the January 2026 Batch. Candidates who studied PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) in their Senior Secondary and appeared for the JEE Main exam are eligible to apply. Unmarried candidates willing to apply for the same can do so before June 12, 2025, by visiting the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates applying for Indian Army TES 54 Recruitment 2025 should check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and other details before submitting their application form. Here's a detailed overview of the notification.

Vacancy Details

A total of 90 seats will be filled through this recruitment drive. The number of vacancies are provisional and can be changed depending on the training capacity at the Cadets Training Wings for this course. The vacancies are subject to increase/decrease keeping the organizational requirement at that point of time.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. The eligibility condition for calculating the PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class XII only. Apart from this, the candidates must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2025.

Age Limit: A candidate must not be below 16½ years and above 19½ years on the first day of the month in which the course is due to commence i.e. the candidate should not be born before 02 July 2006 and not after 01 July 2009 both days inclusive).

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure is as follows:

Shortlisting of Applications

SSB

Medical Test

Merit and Joining Letters

Physical Standards

Cost of Training: ₹13,940/- (as on 2021) and as notified from time to time per week (for the period of the candidate’s stay at Cadet Training Wings/Indian Military Academy Dehradun.) The cost of training is borne by the State; it will be recovered from candidates withdrawing for personal reasons.

Salary

Rank Level (Pay INR) Lieutenant Level 10 56,100-1,77,500 Captain Level 10B 61,300-1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400-2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200-2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600-2,15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200-2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG

Scale Level 15 1,82,200- 2,24,100 Lieutenant General HAG +

Scale Level 16 2,05,400-2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Cdr/

Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000/- (fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on 'officers entry apply/login', flashing on homepage.

Register yourself by providing basic information.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply online