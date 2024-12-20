Friday, December 20, 2024
     
  Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration to begin from Jan 7, check eligibility

Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Candidates must meet specific qualifications outlined in the official notification available on the IAF website. Scroll down to check the details.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Dec 20, 2024 23:24 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 23:24 IST
Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment 2024
Image Source : FILE Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment.

Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: If you are seeking a government job, here's an opportunity for you. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released notifications for Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The registration process will commence on January 7, 2025, and conclude on January 27, 2025.

Important dates

  • Application start date: January 7, 2025
  • Application end date: January 27, 2025
  • Exam date: March 22, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet specific qualifications outlined in the official notification available on the IAF website. Applicants must be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008. The upper age limit as of the date of enrollment is 21 years.

Selection process

The recruitment will follow a three-phase selection process:

  • Phase I: Written test (Online).
  • Phase II: Candidates shortlisted based on Phase I results will appear for this round, including further assessments.
  • Phase III: Medical examination for candidates passing Phase II.

Examination fee

An application fee of Rs 550 + GST is required during registration. Payment can be made via debit card, credit card, or internet banking. Candidates should retain transaction details for future reference. For detailed eligibility criteria, qualifications, and other specifics, visit the official website and read the full notification.

