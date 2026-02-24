India Post GDS Result 2026 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in soon; how to download merit list PDF

New Delhi:

The India Post will release the result for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment exam 2026 soon. The candidates who have applied for the India Post GDS post will be able to download zone-wise India Post merit list from the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. As per reports, the first merit list of the India Post GDS is expected to be released in the first week of March. However, the exam authority has not given any confirmation on the same. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website of India Post for latest updates.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 28,636 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a merit list generated from the candidate's class 10th marks. The merit list will be prepared in a zone-wise format and the candidates will be able to download it from the official website

The recruitment procedure covers a wide range of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

How to download India Post GDS merit list 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download India Post GDS merit list 2026 -

Visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the 'India Post GDS Merit List' PDF link

It will redirect you to an another page where zone-wise merit lists will appear

Click on the respective zone of India Post GDS merit list PDF

Check your result and save it for future reference

Take a print out to be used for further reference.

For details on India Post GDS recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.