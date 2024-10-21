India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 out, download link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 out

India Post GDS 3rd merit list: India Post has released the third merit list of the Gramik Dak Sevaks. Candidates who applied for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 can download the merit list from the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 PDF contains the result of 48 Divisions, available on the official website. Candidates can download the merit list by following the easy steps given below.

India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024'

A link will open

Click your selection status using the registration number

India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024

The first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevaks was released in August and the second list was released in September, except for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, due to the model code of conduct for Assembly elections. As per the official update, the merit list for the above-mentioned states will be released in due course.

What's next?

Shortlisted candidates are required to produce their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their registration numbers on or before November 4, 2024.

According to the official statement, the shortlisted candidates will have to produce their documents along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

This recruitment drive is being done to fill a total of 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies at post offices across the country. Candidates can check India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 by clicking on the provided link.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Documents Required

Marks sheet

Identity proof

Caste certificate

PWD certificate

EWS Certificate

Transgender certificate

Date of Birth Proof

Medical certificate issued by a Medical officer of any Government

Hospital/Government Dispensaries/Government Primary Health Centre etc. (Compulsory)

Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in respect of knowledge of tribal/local dialects in case of engagement in the state of Arunachal Pradesh

Salary after appointment