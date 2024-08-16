India Post GDS 2024 Recruitment: When will Gramin Dak Sevak merit list be out?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Post GDS 2024 merit list soon

India Post GDS 2024 Recruitment: India Post will soon release the first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak Posts. Candidates who applied for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 can download their first merit from the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, once released.

Cut-off Marks expected

It is expected that the recruitment body will also release the cut-off marks and other details along with the first merit list. The merit list will be prepared based on the candidates' marks obtained in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

What after results?

All those who will be shortlisted will have to appear for the physical verification round. The dates for the same will be communicated to the candidates through SMS. Candidates will have to submit an undertaking in the prescribed format regarding the liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.

More than 44,000 vacancies to be filled

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 44, 228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. The registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5 and the correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8.

How to download India Post GDS 2024 merit list?

Visit the official website of India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'India Post GDS 2024 merit list'

It will redirect you to a PDF that contains the details of the shortlisted candidates

Download India Post GDS 2024 merit list and save it for future reference

Salary Structure

The candidates will get a salary from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 16,000 per month, depending on the post and location. Additionally, Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) may be entitled to other benefits like medical insurance and allowances, as per government regulations.