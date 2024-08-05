Last date today: India Post Recruitment 2024 for 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts- how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Last date today for India Post GDS Recruitment 2024

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 Last date: India Post is going to close the online recruitment window for Gramin Dak Sevak posts today, August 5. All those who want to apply for the India Post GDS 2024 recruitment can do so before the closure of the application window. The registration procedure was started on July 15.

The recruitment body will start the correction window on August 6 and will close on August 8. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 44,228 vacancies in the organization. Candidates can submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed class 10th board exam with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India can apply.

Age Limit - Candidates who are between the age group of 18 and 40 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be prepared based on merit which will be prepared based on marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the registration link

First, register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs. 100. However, the payment of fees is exempted for the candidates who are belonging to the SC/ST/PwD, and transwomen applicants. The payment of the application fee can be done through the online mode only.