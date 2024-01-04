IIGM Recruitment 2024 for teaching and non-teaching posts, apply online at iigm.res.in

IIGM Recruitment 2024: The Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIGM) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the online mode at iigm.res.in. The registration window will remain available till February 4. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, application process, selection process, and other required information about the recruitment process below.
IIGM Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details
- Professor-01 Post
- Fellow-02 Posts
- Technical Officer III-01 Post
- Technical Officer I-03 Posts
- Senior Technical Assistant-08 Posts
- Technical Assistant-05 Posts
- Stenographer II-01 Post
- Driver-01 Post
- Peon/Multi Tasking Staff-02 Posts
IIGM Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Stenographer: 12th passed
- Driver: 10th plus 2 years of driving experience
- Peo/MTS: 8th passed or equivalent
- Fellow: Master's degree in relevant subject
- Technical Officer -3- Master's in Computer Science with 55% marks
- Technical Officer -1 - Master's degree in Geophysics with 55% and above or equivalent
Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for information about the qualification.
How to apply?
- Candidates can visit the official website, https://iigm.res.in/careers/positionvacancies
- Click on 'apply online' link
- Candidates can register themselves by clicking on the Register User button for login credentials
- For registration, the candidate must have a valid email ID, which will be used for generating OTP
- After the above process, candidates can log in and proceed with applications for suitable posts
- Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on 'submit'
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- General / Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS / others - Rs.800/-
- Female /SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen- Rs.300/-
Documents to be uploaded
- Educational qualifications Certificates in chronological order ie., SSC/10th, Intermediate/12th, Diploma, UG Degree, PG, PhD.
- Certificate of Date of Birth
- Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/EWS).
- Candidates applying for the post reserved for the OBC category must upload a valid non-creamy layer certificate
- Certificates of experience in the relevant field, which makes the candidate eligible for applying for the said post if required (from the present employment to first employment)
- NOC issued after the publication of this advertisement from a current employer if applicable along with a Vigilance certificate