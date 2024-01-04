IIGM Recruitment 2024 for teaching and non-teaching posts, apply online at iigm.res.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIGM Recruitment 2024 online application begins

IIGM Recruitment 2024: The Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIGM) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the online mode at iigm.res.in. The registration window will remain available till February 4. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, application process, selection process, and other required information about the recruitment process below.

IIGM Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

Professor-01 Post

Fellow-02 Posts

Technical Officer III-01 Post

Technical Officer I-03 Posts

Senior Technical Assistant-08 Posts

Technical Assistant-05 Posts

Stenographer II-01 Post

Driver-01 Post

Peon/Multi Tasking Staff-02 Posts

IIGM Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Stenographer: 12th passed

Driver: 10th plus 2 years of driving experience

Peo/MTS: 8th passed or equivalent

Fellow: Master's degree in relevant subject

Technical Officer -3- Master's in Computer Science with 55% marks

Technical Officer -1 - Master's degree in Geophysics with 55% and above or equivalent

Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for information about the qualification.

How to apply?

Candidates can visit the official website, https://iigm.res.in/careers/positionvacancies

Click on 'apply online' link

Candidates can register themselves by clicking on the Register User button for login credentials

For registration, the candidate must have a valid email ID, which will be used for generating OTP

After the above process, candidates can log in and proceed with applications for suitable posts

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

General / Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS / others - Rs.800/-

Female /SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen- Rs.300/-

Documents to be uploaded